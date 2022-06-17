HT Auto
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22

The Hunter 350 will be the next launch from Royal Enfield after Scram 411. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jun 2022, 05:55 PM
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be based on the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350. (YouTube/Smartshow)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be based on the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be introduced in the Indian market this August. While the company is yet to announce a specific date, rumours suggest that the launch is likely to take place in the second week of the month. The Hunter 350 has been under development for quite some time now and was also spotted getting tested on public roads under full covers. When launched, it is said to be placed as one of the most affordable offerings from Royal Enfield in India and is also likely to sit below the Bullet 350 which is also due for an update. 

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to feature USD forks, spoke wheels)

Codenamed J1C1, it will be seen with basic features and equipment which will help the company to keep the costs in check. The Hunter 350 will share the engine and platform with the Classic 350/Meteor 350 bikes. It will use the same J-platform, featuring 348 cc, single-cylinder engine. The powertrain is currently seen on the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 bikes. The output from this engine is also likely to remain unchanged, as the company might not bother tuning this engine. Moreover, the Hunter 350 will be aimed at newer riders, and seat height and kerb weight will also be set accordingly. 

(Also Read: India-made Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor launched in Malaysia)

When launched, the Hunter 350 is likely to be placed somewhere in the price range of 1.5 lakh to 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Rivals will include bikes such as Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and Pulsar 250. The Hunter will be the next launch from the Chennai-based bike maker after Scram 411 which went on sale in India in March'22. After this, Royal Enfield will introduce the Himlayan 450 sometime late-2022 or early 2023. 

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2022, 05:55 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Hunter Hunter 350 2022 Hunter 350 All-new Hunter 350 Hunter 350 2022
