Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to feature USD forks, spoke wheels

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is going to stand as a more premium offering against the existing 411 models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 02:39 PM
The new Himalayan 450 is likely to see the light of the day next year.
The new Himalayan 450 is likely to see the light of the day next year. 

After the Scram 411, Royal Enfield is now planning a new model in the Himalayan lineup. Only a few months back the company initiated testing of the Himalayan 450 and now the prototype of the motorcycle has also been spied rolling on public roads. 

Clearly, in the early testing stage, the Himalayan 450 is going to stand as a more premium offering against the existing 411 models. While the prototype is completely hidden under camouflage, details such as USD forks, split seats, a round instrument cluster, a windscreen, and dual-purpose tyres, are not hard to notice. 

(Also Read: Production-ready Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spied testing overseas)

The use of USD forks only indicates that Royal Enfield will place it as a more premium counterpart. This specific detail is also likely to make it a better overall handler. Another key info visible is the appointment of spoke wheels that are also present in the existing Himalayan bikes. The wheel size has been kept at 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear), as per the spy image. 

Needless to say, the company is fine-tuning the bike right now for the Indian road conditions, thus bits like suspension damping, foot-pegs positioning, and motor tuning are likely to see numerous updates until the model is finalized. Also, the motorcycle is seen running clean without any luggage carrying options, however, these can also be offered as optional bits when the final bike is launched. 

(Also Read: Special edition Royal Enfield 650 Twins sold out in Australia)

The bike is also most likely to use a new and bigger displacement engine that may churn out the overall power in the vicinity of about 50 bhp, while the transmission duties can be performed by a 6-speed gearbox. 

The bike is expected to make its official debut sometime in early 2023. As far as pricing goes, all the details indicate that it may not be any cheaper than the existing bike. 

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 02:36 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 2022 Himalayan 450 2023 Himalayan 450
