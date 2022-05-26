India-made Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor launched in Malaysia

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350 sold in the South East Asian country are exactly the same as the ones present in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of the new Classic 350 and Meteor 350 motorcycles in the market of Malaysia. These are among some of the most selling models in the Indian market and the company aims to replicate this success overseas as well.

The models to be sold in the South East Asian country are exactly the same as the ones in the Indian market. In fact, the company will be exporting the same from its local plants here in the country.

While the Meteor 350 was originally launched back in 2020, the new-gen Classic 350 followed in 2021. Both are based on the same J-platform and source power from the same 349cc, single-cylinder engine. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 20.2bhp of power and 27Nm of peak torque. The transmission unit is a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield is among the world leaders in mid-segment motorcycles. The company also has business in several European countries and is continuously looking to expand its international business to newer countries.

In Malaysia, the Classic 350 has been priced at RM23,500 (equivalent to ₹4.14 lakh) and the Meteor 350 has been introduced at RM24,500 (equivalent to ₹4.32 lakh). Easy to see, both the bikes retail at a premium of nearly ₹2 lakh over their India pricing.

Meanwhile, only recently, the company has announced a special commemorative sculpture called the "Tornadoes Wall" to commemorate its long-standing association with the Indian Army.

