BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 34.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
BMW R 18 Transcontinental dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 Transcontinental is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Pune, Ducati Diavel V4 which starts at Rs. 25.91 Lakhs in Pune and Indian Springfield Dark Horse starting at Rs. 28.57 Lakhs in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD ₹ 34.69 Lakhs
