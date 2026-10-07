Honda Cars India sees faster product development and localisation as key to growth

Honda Cars India has been one of the key players in India for a long time since its entry in 1995. However, despite being here for more than 30 years and selling highly popular and trusted models like the Honda Amaze and Honda City , the Japanese carmaker holds only approximately 1.24% to 1.3% market share of the Indian passenger vehicle market as of late 2026. However, cost pressures and deadlock are forcing Honda to rework its India strategy. This is why Honda Motor has joined hands with Tata Technologies, aiming to cut costs by as much as a fifth and halve the product development times under the partnership.

As the Japanese carmaker looks to bolster its presence in India, it sees shorter product development time and localisation as key pillars for its growth strategy. During the launch of the Honda Elevate, Honda Cars India Vice President for Marketing and Sales Kunal Behl told PTI that the product development time has to be shortened. "Right now, it is pretty big because it happens with global R&D offices. Development happens not just in terms of product development, but also in terms of vendor development, in terms of supplier development. All that is interlinked. So, to shorten it, if it is locally developed, it definitely helps us," he said.

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In May 2026, Honda selected Tata Technologies to develop vehicles for the OEM. Under the outsourcing agreement, Tata Technologies will develop cars for the Indian market, which will help Honda to see up to 20% in cost reductions and halve its development times from around five years at present, Reuters reported.

Without directly speaking on the agreement with Tata Technologies, Behl said that Honda already has a complete ecosystem of alliances with technology companies, suppliers and vendors for both products and services. He also said that partnerships will go at a higher level. "If we want to scale up our operation, we have to bring it (product development time) down. That is our endeavour, and we keep working on that," Behl said.

Currently, Honda Cars India sells four models in the country - City, Amaze, Elevate and ZR-V. It also plans to launch Honda's first battery electric vehicle in India this year. Earlier this year, the auto company announced plans for over 10 new products for the Indian market by the end of this decade, as part of the reworked India strategy. Honda currently does not have a presence in the sub-4m SUV segment, which generates a significant volume of passenger vehicle sales. The company plans to enter this segment in 2028 to address the gap in its portfolio.

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