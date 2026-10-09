MG Windsor Indulge Edition to get Shadow Gold colour

JSW MG Motor India is preparing to introduce the Windsor EV Indulge Edition in India, with the upcoming special edition expected to receive a new Shadow Gold exterior colour, black alloy wheels and additional cabin features. The new edition will mark two years of the Windsor EV in the Indian market, where the electric crossover has been chosen by more than 80,000 families, according to the company.

The Windsor EV Indulge Edition is expected to focus on cosmetic enhancements and improved passenger comfort rather than mechanical changes. While MG has confirmed the new exterior shade, further details regarding the edition's pricing and availability are awaited.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: What's new?

The biggest exterior change on the MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition will be the new Shadow Gold paint option. It is expected to be paired with 18-inch black alloy wheels, giving the electric crossover a more distinctive appearance. The special edition will also get exclusive Indulge badging on the rear quarter glass.

Apart from these changes, the Windsor EV Indulge Edition is expected to retain the familiar design of the standard model. This includes the connected LED lighting elements, black roof, blacked-out outside rearview mirrors and body cladding.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Interior and features

The cabin is expected to receive a new Urban Tan and Black upholstery theme for the leatherette seats.

The standard Windsor EV already comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Aero Lounge seats, with the front seats capable of reclining by up to 135 degrees. MG is yet to disclose the complete equipment list of the Indulge Edition.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Battery, range and performance

The special edition is expected to retain the existing powertrain options offered with the Windsor EV. The electric crossover is currently available with a 38 kWh battery pack and a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack in the Windsor EV Pro.

The standard battery version has a claimed range of 332 km on a full charge, while the Windsor EV Pro offers a claimed range of 449 km. Both versions use a front-mounted electric motor that produces 136 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

There is no indication of mechanical changes for the Indulge Edition at present. However, MG is yet to officially confirm which battery pack and variant configuration will be offered with the new edition.

MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition: Expected price

The MG Windsor EV is currently priced between ₹14.70 lakh and ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and battery configuration. The Indulge Edition is expected to command a premium over the corresponding standard versions, although its final pricing has not been announced.

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