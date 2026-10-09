Planning to buy Kia Sonet? Key genuine accessories & prices to explore

Kia Sonet , since its launch in India for the first time, has tasted success with positive consumer response. The sub-compact SUV with its compact proportions, upmarket features and advanced technologied, along with the peppy powertrain has become a key player in the highly competitive segment, where it competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , and Mahindra XUV 3XO , etc.

Kia Sonet is one of the most popular models in the Indian sub-compact SUV segment, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Sonet and wondering which set of genuine accessories to purchase to accessorise the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Kia Sonet: Genuine accessories and price

Kia India offers a wide range of accessories for the Kia Sonet. These accessories can be purchased online or offline. The genuine accessories available for the Kia Sonet range from kits meant to enhance the visual appeal of the SUV, while some of them are meant to increase practicality. Some of the accessories are meant to add more value to the SUV.

Kia Sonet: Key genuine accessories & price Accessories Price Headlamp garnish ₹ 1,099 - ₹ 1,249 Tail lamp garnish ₹ 1,499 - ₹ 2,499 Fog lamp garnish ₹ 649 - ₹ 849 ORVM garnish ₹ 857 - ₹ 1,254 Side scoop carbon finish ₹ 749 3D trunk mat ₹ 2,020 Twin hood scoops ₹ 1,099 Body side moulding ₹ 2,147 - ₹ 3,304 Rear boot garnish ₹ 1,099 - ₹ 1,249 Wheel arch garnish ₹ 1,929 Front bumper garnish ₹ 449 Sunshade - Rear glass ₹ 1,199 Door visor chrome insert ₹ 2,749 Side step ₹ 18,499 Door handle garnish ₹ 975 Finger guard ₹ 965 ORVM visor ₹ 349 Side fins ₹ 857 Window beading chrome ₹ 1,758 Mud flap ₹ 399 - ₹ 526 Door edge guard ₹ 399 Floor mat ₹ 1,999 - ₹ 7,199 3D trunk mat ₹ 2,649 Trunk sill guard ₹ 1,620 Screen protector ₹ 532 Audio unit kit ₹ 38,777

A host of exterior accessories available from Kia India for the Kia Sonet can be purchased in different shades, such as Dark Chrome or Chrome. There are options of multiple different types of floor mats as well. Adding these accessories to the SUV can give the Kia Sonet a distinct appearance. While customers can also opt for aftermarket accessories, buying genuine accessories from the automaker itself often promises better quality, proper fit and finish.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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