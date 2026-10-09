Planning to buy Kia Sonet? Key genuine accessories & prices to explore
Kia Sonet is one of the most popular models in the Indian sub-compact SUV segment, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.
Kia Sonet, since its launch in India for the first time, has tasted success with positive consumer response. The sub-compact SUV with its compact proportions, upmarket features and advanced technologied, along with the peppy powertrain has become a key player in the highly competitive segment, where it competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, etc.
If you are planning to buy the Kia Sonet and wondering which set of genuine accessories to purchase to accessorise the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.
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Kia Sonet: Genuine accessories and price
Kia India offers a wide range of accessories for the Kia Sonet. These accessories can be purchased online or offline. The genuine accessories available for the Kia Sonet range from kits meant to enhance the visual appeal of the SUV, while some of them are meant to increase practicality. Some of the accessories are meant to add more value to the SUV.
|Kia Sonet: Key genuine accessories & price
|Accessories
|Price
|Headlamp garnish
|₹1,099 - ₹1,249
|Tail lamp garnish
|₹1,499 - ₹2,499
|Fog lamp garnish
|₹649 - ₹849
|ORVM garnish
|₹857 - ₹1,254
|Side scoop carbon finish
|₹749
|3D trunk mat
|₹2,020
|Twin hood scoops
|₹1,099
|Body side moulding
|₹2,147 - ₹3,304
|Rear boot garnish
|₹1,099 - ₹1,249
|Wheel arch garnish
|₹1,929
|Front bumper garnish
|₹449
|Sunshade - Rear glass
|₹1,199
|Door visor chrome insert
|₹2,749
|Side step
|₹18,499
|Door handle garnish
|₹975
|Finger guard
|₹965
|ORVM visor
|₹349
|Side fins
|₹857
|Window beading chrome
|₹1,758
|Mud flap
|₹399 - ₹526
|Door edge guard
|₹399
|Floor mat
|₹1,999 - ₹7,199
|3D trunk mat
|₹2,649
|Trunk sill guard
|₹1,620
|Screen protector
|₹532
|Audio unit kit
|₹38,777
A host of exterior accessories available from Kia India for the Kia Sonet can be purchased in different shades, such as Dark Chrome or Chrome. There are options of multiple different types of floor mats as well. Adding these accessories to the SUV can give the Kia Sonet a distinct appearance. While customers can also opt for aftermarket accessories, buying genuine accessories from the automaker itself often promises better quality, proper fit and finish.
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