HT Auto
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Specifications

BMW R 18 Transcontinental starting price is Rs. 31,50,000 in India. BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Specs

BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes with 1802 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of R 18 Transcontinental starts at Rs. 31.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW R 18 Transcontinental ...Read More

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
24 L
Length
2640 mm
Wheelbase
740 mm
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Height
1500 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
Cruiser Bikes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
180 kmph
Stroke
100 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1802 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Air / oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaft
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
107.1 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Double loop steel frame with bolted beams
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strut
Riding Modes
Rain
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Coloured TFT Screen
Battery Capacity
12 V/26 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Alternatives

Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Check latest offers
R 18 Transco... vs Gold Wing
UPCOMING
BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

28.75 Lakhs Onwards
Check K 1600 GTL details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs
Check Springfield details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

32 Lakhs Onwards
Check Chieftain Dark Horse details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain

Indian Chieftain

32.01 Lakhs Onwards
Check Chieftain details
View similar Bikes

BMW News

BMW R18 Transcontinental is powered by a 1,802 cc boxer engine that is air-oil cooled.
India gets BMW R18 Transcontinental 1800cc monster bike. With monster price
23 Mar 2023
The BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, and G 310 GS get new colours for MY2024 retaining the same mechanicals, styling and features
2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR & G 310 GS launched with new colours
1 Aug 2023
This aerial photograph shows emergency boats extinguishing a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier cargo ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. There were 3,000 vehicles on board.
Over 500 electric cars from BMW, Mercedes possibly charred on-board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast
28 Jul 2023
cargo ship carrying nearly 3,800 cars and construction vehicles is expected to burn for several more days off the coast of the Netherlands. One crew member has died and others have been injured. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
Ocean shippers playing catch up to electric vehicle fire risk
28 Jul 2023
BMW i5 is based on the new generation 5 Series sedan and promises a 475 km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here
24 Jul 2023
View all
 

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Variants & Price List

BMW R 18 Transcontinental price starts at ₹ 31.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 31.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW R 18 Transcontinental comes in 1 variants. BMW R 18 Transcontinental top variant price is ₹ 31.5 Lakhs.

STD
31.5 Lakhs*
1802 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all BMW Bikes

Trending BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all BMW Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details