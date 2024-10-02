HT Auto
Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 Right View
UPCOMING

ROYAL ENFIELD Scrambler 450

Exp. Launch in Dec 2025
2.6 - 2.8 Lakhs*Expected price
About Royal Enfield Scrambler 450

Scrambler 450 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 is expected to launch in Dec 2025.Scrambler 450 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.6 - 2.8 Lakhs*.Scrambler 450 RivalsTriumph Speed 400, Triumph Speed T4, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Harley-Davidson X440 and Bajaj Dominar 400 are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Scrambler 450.

Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 Alternatives

Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.4 Lakhs
Triumph Speed T4

Triumph Speed T4

2.17 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3 Lakhs Onwards
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.32 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs
Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield News

Royal Enfield recently launched the 2024 Classic 350 in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield sales surge 11% in September 2024, exports up by 77%
2 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
1 Oct 2024
Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, the co-founders of Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup Ultraviolette Automotive, seen with the F77 motorcycle. The F99 electric motorcycle, seen to the right, has been ideated, designed and engineered from scratch in Bengaluru and the electric bike maker is calling this India's first-ever superbike.
Ultraviolette will operate across four different motorcycle segments within two to three years: Ultraviolette CEO
30 Sept 2024
Royal Enfield explained that the test revealed that the motorcycles manufactured in the said period were found to have reflectors that may not effectively reflect light, particularly under low-light conditions.
Royal Enfield recalls these motorcycles. Check if yours is on the list
30 Sept 2024
Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots are offered in two colour schemes.
Royal Enfield Platoon riding boots review: Worth considering for daily commutes?
28 Sept 2024
Royal Enfield Videos

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 FAQs

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.6-2.8 Lakhs.
The Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 is expected to launch in Dec 2025.
It has a manual transmission.
The Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 faces competition from the likes of Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Speed T4 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

