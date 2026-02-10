HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Eicher Motors Beats Profit Estimates As Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Surge

Eicher Motors beats profit estimates as Royal Enfield domestic sales surge

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2026, 18:03 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Eicher Motors reported a quarterly profit of 14.21 billion rupees, exceeding expectations due to strong domestic sales of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Dapper Green
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been a blockbuster offering right from the start and crossed the half-a-million sales mark in 2.5 years
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - Dapper Green
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been a blockbuster offering right from the start and crossed the half-a-million sales mark in 2.5 years
Get Launch Updates on
Royal Enfield Constellation arrow icon
Notify me

Indian automaker Eicher Motors reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong domestic sales of its Royal Enfield motorcycles.

The Himalayan 450 adventure bike manufacturer posted a consolidated net profit of 14.21 billion rupees ($156.9 million), up from 11.71 billion rupees a year before and against analysts' estimate of 13.95 billion rupees, per data compiled by LSEG.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Constellation (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Constellation
Engine Icon700 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Engine Icon452 cc Mileage Icon29.5 kmpl
₹ 2.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Bear 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bear 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 450
₹ 2.60 - 2.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The results included a one-time charge of 554.5 million rupees tied to India's new labour codes that were enacted in November.

Eicher Motors is India's largest premium motorcycle manufacturer, with a portfolio largely made up of 350 cc bikes. The company hugely benefited from India's tax cuts in late September, which lowered taxes on two-wheelers of engine capacity up to 350 cc to 18% from 28%.

Overall sales of Royal Enfield bikes jumped 21% during the quarter, led by strong domestic sales of models such as the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. Domestic sales rose 24% from a year earlier.

That helped boost revenue by 23% to 61.14 billion rupees, beating analysts' estimate of 60.37 billion rupees.

The results also included a profit contribution from Eicher's commercial vehicle joint venture with Volvo, which posted a nearly 12% growth on higher truck sales.

Eicher Motors approved a 9.58 billion rupee investment to raise capacity at a plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state, which will lift overall capacity to 2 million from 1.46 million units currently. The expansion is expected to be completed by the fiscal year ending March 2028.

The company's shares closed 1.4% higher before the results.

Peers Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp all reported higher quarterly profits in recent weeks, with one-time charges tied to India's labour code leading to profit misses for TVS and Hero. ($1 = 90.5490 Indian rupees)

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2026, 18:03 pm IST
TAGS: royal enfield

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.