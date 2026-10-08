Honda Cars India launched the new Honda Elevate facelift , which comes with a host of updates. The design has been subtly changed, while the interior looks refreshed. The powertrain and other mechanicals remain unchanged, though.

Launched at prices ranging between ₹11.8 lakh and ₹18.4 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Honda Elevate comes to challenge its competition with rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc. It sits in a segment that is considered one of the most competitive and highly in-demand categories of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector ₹11.99 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility Honda Elevate ₹11.80 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,500/ month Check Eligibility Kia Seltos ₹11 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility MG Astor ₹9.79 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹22,300/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Thar OG ₹10.32 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,500/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Renault Bigster ₹13 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,000/ month Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate, while at the same time also considering the Kia Seltos, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI these two SUVs would command.

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top-end trims of both SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda Elevate SV ₹ 11.80 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 37,799 Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT ₹ 18.40 lakh ₹ 58,941 Kia Seltos HTE ₹ 11.25 lakh ₹ 36,037 Kia Seltos X-Line (O) ₹ 21.57 lakh ₹ 69,095

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for Honda Elevate ranges between ₹37,799 and ₹58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Kia Seltos commands a monthly EMI between ₹36,037 and ₹69,095, depending on the variant.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, and the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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