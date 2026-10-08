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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Elevate Vs Kia Seltos: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2026, 09:42 am
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Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.

Seltos vs Elevate
Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.
Seltos vs Elevate
Honda Elevate competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.
Honda Elevate
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda Cars India launched the new Honda Elevate facelift, which comes with a host of updates. The design has been subtly changed, while the interior looks refreshed. The powertrain and other mechanicals remain unchanged, though.

Launched at prices ranging between 11.8 lakh and 18.4 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Honda Elevate comes to challenge its competition with rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc. It sits in a segment that is considered one of the most competitive and highly in-demand categories of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

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If you are planning to buy the Honda Elevate, while at the same time also considering the Kia Seltos, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI these two SUVs would command.

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top-end trims of both SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom prices, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda Elevate SV 11.80 lakh9.5%36 months 37,799
Honda Elevate ZX+ Black CVT 18.40 lakh 58,941
Kia Seltos HTE 11.25 lakh 36,037
Kia Seltos X-Line (O) 21.57 lakh 69,095

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for Honda Elevate ranges between 37,799 and 58,941, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Kia Seltos commands a monthly EMI between 36,037 and 69,095, depending on the variant.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, and the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2026, 09:42 am IST
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