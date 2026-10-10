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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Announces Festive Offers On Fascino, Rayzr, Fz Series, R15 And Mt 15

Yamaha announces festive offers on Fascino, RayZR, FZ series, R15 and MT-15

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Oct 2026, 08:04 am
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  • Yamaha is offering festive-season benefits on select scooters and motorcycles at authorised dealerships. Offers include insurance benefits and low down payments on its 125cc hybrid scooters, FZ series, XSR155, R15 and MT-15. The company has not announced an end date.

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India Yamaha Motor has announced special festive offers on select scooters and motorcycles in India. The limited-period schemes include insurance benefits and low down payment options across its 125cc hybrid scooter range, FZ series and 155cc motorcycles, making it easier for customers to purchase a new Yamaha during the festive season.

The offers are available at authorised Yamaha dealerships across India, except in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The company has not specified an end date for the schemes.

Yamaha festive offers explained

The Yamaha Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 are eligible for insurance benefits of 3,399 and a low down payment of 2,499. These offers apply to Yamaha's 125cc hybrid scooter range.

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In the motorcycle segment, the Yamaha FZ series, which includes the FZ-S Fi Hybrid, FZ-S Fi, FZ-S Fi V4 DLX, FZ-S Fi V4, FZ Rave, FZ-Fi and FZ Blue Flex, receives an insurance benefit of 5,999. Customers can also purchase these motorcycles with a low down payment of 3,900.

The Yamaha XSR155 is being offered with an insurance benefit of 5,555 and a low down payment of 4,999. Meanwhile, the R15 and MT-15 are eligible for low down payment schemes starting at 4,999. However, Yamaha has not specified a separate insurance benefit for these two motorcycles under the current campaign.

Yamaha's festive push

With these offers, Yamaha is looking to attract buyers across the scooter and motorcycle segments during the festive season. The lower initial payment requirements could appeal to customers planning to finance their purchases, while the insurance benefits provide an additional incentive for those considering select models.

The offers cover Yamaha's 125cc hybrid scooters, the FZ range and its sporty 155cc motorcycles. Interested buyers can contact their nearest authorised Yamaha dealership for details on eligibility and applicable terms and conditions. All offers are subject to the company's terms and conditions.

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First Published Date: 10 Oct 2026, 08:04 am IST
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TAGS: Yamaha Fascino RayZR FZ R15 MT 15

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