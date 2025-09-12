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HomeCompare BikesR 18 Transcontinental vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022]

BMW R 18 Transcontinental vs Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]

In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 18 transcontinental Street glide special [2021-2022]
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 34.73 Lakhs₹ 37.49 Lakhs
Mileage17.24 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1802 cc1868 cc
Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS93.8 PS PS

Filters
R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
STD
₹34.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24 L22.7 L
Length
2640 mm2425 mm
Wheelbase
740 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
427 kg375 kg
Height
1500 mm-
Saddle Height
740 mm690 mm
Width
Cruiser Bikes-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19 Rear :-180/65-16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
100 mm114.3 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm158 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1802 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaftMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutch-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
107.1 mm102 mm
Chassis
Double loop steel frame with bolted beams-
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strut-
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork-
Features
Riding Modes
RainStreet
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
On-board ComputerELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Coloured TFT Screen-
Battery Capacity
12 V/26 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,23,18341,25,594
Ex-Showroom Price
34,73,00037,49,000
RTO
2,77,8402,99,920
Insurance
72,34376,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
82,17588,675

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