BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 34.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 18 Transcontinental dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 Transcontinental is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Chennai, Ducati Diavel V4 which starts at Rs. 25.91 Lakhs in Chennai and Indian Springfield Dark Horse starting at Rs. 28.57 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD ₹ 34.69 Lakhs
