BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD

34.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Key Specs
Engine1802 cc
View all R 18 Transcontinental specs and features

R 18 Transcontinental STD Latest Updates

R 18 Transcontinental falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R 18 Transcontinental STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 34.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 24 L
  • Length: 2640 mm
  • Engine Type: Air / oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaft
    • ...Read More

    BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD Price

    STD
    ₹34.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1802 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    31,50,000
    RTO
    2,52,000
    Insurance
    67,274
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    34,69,274
    EMI@74,568/mo
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    24 L
    Length
    2640 mm
    Wheelbase
    740 mm
    Kerb Weight
    427 kg
    Height
    1500 mm
    Saddle Height
    740 mm
    Width
    Cruiser Bikes
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    180 kmph
    Stroke
    100 mm
    Max Torque
    158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Shaft Drive
    Displacement
    1802 cc
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air / oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaft
    Clutch
    Single-disk dry clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    107.1 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Double loop steel frame with bolted beams
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic fork
    Rear Suspension
    Steel swingarm with central shock strut
    Riding Modes
    Rain
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Analog
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Coloured TFT Screen
    Battery Capacity
    12 V/26 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD EMI
    EMI67,111 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    31,22,346
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    31,22,346
    Interest Amount
    9,04,338
    Payable Amount
    40,26,684

    BMW R 18 Transcontinental Alternatives

    Honda Gold Wing

    Honda Gold Wing DCT + Airbag

    27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
