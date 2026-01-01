|Engine
|1802 cc
The R 18 Transcontinental STD, is listed at ₹38.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the R 18 Transcontinental offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The R 18 Transcontinental STD is available in 4 colour options: Black Storm Mettalic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matt, Mineral White Metallic.
The R 18 Transcontinental STD is powered by a 1802 cc engine.
In the R 18 Transcontinental's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Challenger Dark Horse priced between ₹37.97 Lakhs - 41.66 Lakhs or the Indian Challenger priced between ₹36.97 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.
The R 18 Transcontinental STD has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.