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R 18 TranscontinentalPriceMileageSpecifications
BMW R 18 Transcontinental Right View
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Rear Tyre View
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Speedometer View
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Back Rest View
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Engine View
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Front Tyre View
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
38.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Key Specs
Engine1802 cc
View all R 18 Transcontinental specs and features

R 18 Transcontinental STD

R 18 Transcontinental STD Prices

The R 18 Transcontinental STD, is listed at ₹38.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

R 18 Transcontinental STD Mileage

All variants of the R 18 Transcontinental offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

R 18 Transcontinental STD Colours

The R 18 Transcontinental STD is available in 4 colour options: Black Storm Mettalic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matt, Mineral White Metallic.

R 18 Transcontinental STD Engine and Transmission

The R 18 Transcontinental STD is powered by a 1802 cc engine.

R 18 Transcontinental STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the R 18 Transcontinental's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Challenger Dark Horse priced between ₹37.97 Lakhs - 41.66 Lakhs or the Indian Challenger priced between ₹36.97 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.

R 18 Transcontinental STD Specs & Features

The R 18 Transcontinental STD has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD Price

R 18 Transcontinental STD

₹38.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,73,000
RTO
2,77,840
Insurance
72,343
On-Road Price in Delhi
38,23,183
EMI@82,175/mo
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
24 L
Length
2640 mm
Wheelbase
740 mm
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Height
1500 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
Cruiser Bikes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19 Rear :-180/65-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm
Stroke
100 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Shaft Drive
Displacement
1802 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air-oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaft
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
107.1 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Double loop steel frame with bolted beams
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strut
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Instrument Console
Analogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
On-board Computer
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Coloured TFT Screen

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V/26 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD EMI
EMI73,958 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
34,40,864
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
34,40,864
Interest Amount
9,96,591
Payable Amount
44,37,455

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Alternatives

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

37.97 - 41.66 Lakhs
R 18 TranscontinentalvsChallenger Dark Horse
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
R 18 TranscontinentalvsChallenger
Indian 2025 Challenger

Indian 2025 Challenger

36.12 Lakhs
R 18 Transcontinentalvs2025 Challenger
Harley-Davidson Breakout

Harley-Davidson Breakout

31.79 Lakhs
R 18 TranscontinentalvsBreakout
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
+2
R 18 TranscontinentalvsStreet Glide

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