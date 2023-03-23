Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 34.69 Lakhs.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 Transcontinental is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Bangalore, Ducati Diavel V4 which starts at Rs. 25.91 Lakhs in Bangalore and Indian Springfield Dark Horse starting at Rs. 28.57 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD ₹ 34.69 Lakhs
