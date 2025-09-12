In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Challenger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18 transcontinental
|Challenger
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 34.73 Lakhs
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.24 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1768 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|122.5 PS PS