BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 34.69 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW R 18 Transcontinental dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers.
BMW R 18 Transcontinental on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW R 18 Transcontinental is mainly compared to Honda Gold Wing which starts at Rs. 27.77 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Ducati Diavel V4 which starts at Rs. 25.91 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Indian Springfield Dark Horse starting at Rs. 28.57 Lakhs in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price BMW R 18 Transcontinental STD ₹ 34.69 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
