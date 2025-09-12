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HomeCompare BikesR 18 Transcontinental vs Chieftain Dark Horse

BMW R 18 Transcontinental vs Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

In 2026 BMW R 18 Transcontinental or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Transcontinental Price starts at Rs. 34.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 Transcontinental engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The R 18 Transcontinental mileage is around 17.24 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
R 18 Transcontinental vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 18 transcontinental Chieftain dark horse
BrandBMWIndian
Price₹ 34.73 Lakhs₹ 32 Lakhs
Mileage17.24 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Engine Capacity1802 cc1890 cc
Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS122 PS PS

Filters
R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
STD
₹34.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
STD
₹32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 18 Transcontinental Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
24 L20.8 L
Length
2640 mm2506 mm
Wheelbase
740 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
427 kg373 kg
Height
1500 mm1372 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm650 mm
Width
Cruiser Bikes1023 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19 Rear :-180/65-16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm-
Stroke
100 mm113 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1802 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the crankshaftThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutchWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
107.1 mm103.2 mm
Chassis
Double loop steel frame with bolted beams-
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strutSingle Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkTelescopic Fork / 119 mm
Features
Riding Modes
RainSports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
On-board ComputerExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay Integration, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Front and Rear Tire Pressure, Engine Hours Of Operation, Security System, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags, Smartphone Compatible Input
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Coloured TFT Screen-
Battery Capacity
12 V/26 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,23,18331,99,999
Ex-Showroom Price
34,73,00031,99,999
RTO
2,77,8400
Insurance
72,3430
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
82,17568,780

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