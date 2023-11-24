HT Auto
BMW R 12 nineT & R12 make global debut with new boxer twin engine. Check details

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the R 12 nineT and R 12 in the global market. The R 12 nineT is a classic roadster whereas the R 12 is being positioned as a classic cruiser. The motorcycles don't just get cosmetic changes, they come with mechanical upgrades as well. As of now, BMW Motorrad has not announced when the new motorcycles will be entering the Indian market.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2023, 14:11 PM
BMW R 12 nineT BMW R 12
Both motorcycles now feature a new boxer engine.
The new motorcycles now use a new one-piece tubular bridge steel spaceframe with a bolted-on rear frame. The new frame has helped in reducing weight and giving a cleaner look to the motorcycles. The new frame has also helped in increasing the size of the airbox which now sits under the seat.

Powering the R 12 nineT and R 12 is a 1,170 cc air/oil-cooled boxer engine. It develops 107 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 115 Nm at 6,500 rpm in the R 12 nineT and 93 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm in the R 12. The twin exhaust system is now mounted on the left side.

The frame on both motorcycles is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and monoshock at the rear that is connected to the single-sided swingarm. The R 12 nineT also gets full adjustment for its front forks. The motorcycles come to a halt using twin 320-disc brakes in the front that use 4-piston monobloc brake callipers and a single disc at the rear. There is also BMW Motorrad ABS Pro on offer.

Also Read : BMW R 1300 GS unveiled globally, is brand's new flagship ADV

There are three riding modes on offer as standard on both motorcycles. They are Rain, Road and Dynamic. Additionally, the R 12 nineT gets Roll and Rock mode as well. BMW Motorrad also offers Dynamic Traction Control, keyless ride, engine drag torque control, new classic round instruments as well as USB-C and 12 V socket as standard. A new digital display and Headlight Pro will be available as optional equipment.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2023, 14:11 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad R 12 nineT R 12

