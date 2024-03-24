BMW mimics camera gimbals for enhanced headlights. Check details

HT Auto
BMW new headlight
BMW’s new innovation aims to enhance light performance during cornering by keeping the headlight stable and directed towards the road's apex.

BMW has been working on improving cornering headlight systems for years. Their latest innovation, as revealed in a recent patent application, is inspired by camera gimbals.Previous BMW models have featured lights that adjust within their housings to counterbalance lean and pitch. For example, the R 1250 GS offers the Headlight Pro adaptive cornering option, allowing the low-beam light to swivel up to 35 degrees in either direction to compensate for lean during turns, while also correcting for pitch changes due to alterations in ride height and load.

The new patent application takes this concept further by mounting the entire headlight unit on a three-axis gimbal, similar to those used to stabilise cameras or smartphones during filming. The first axis of the gimbal keeps the headlight level as the bike leans, the second compensates for pitch to maintain front-to-rear levelness, and the third enables the light to turn toward the apex of a corner, illuminating the road ahead precisely where the rider is headed.

Also Read : BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why

Controlled by the same inertial measurement unit (IMU) found in many motorcycles, which monitors pitch, lean, and yaw, this system promises to keep the headlight stable even as the bike moves beneath it. BMW has departed from physically moving the headlight during corners with the new R 1300 GS, opting instead for the Headlight Pro cornering light system, which uses a matrix of LEDs to turn individual lights on and off, directing the beam as the bike leans. However, the new patent application suggests a return to a moving headlight unit, this time with a built-in camera.

While the purpose of the camera remains undisclosed, the patent states that it is "designed to capture at least one area of the environment," specifically the illuminated area. Speculation suggests it could be for additional rider-assist systems, such as lane assist or adaptive cruise control. Another possibility is the implementation of adaptive matrix headlights, recently legalised in the US, which selectively dim parts of the high-beam to avoid dazzling other drivers while maintaining optimal road illumination.

By integrating the gimbal, camera, and LED matrix headlight into a single unit, as shown in the patent, BMW opens the door to bringing selective auto-dimming technology to motorcycles. The self-contained gimbal design also facilitates mounting the moving headlight on unfaired bikes. Whether this technology will be seen as a mere novelty or a valuable aid in nighttime riding remains to be seen, pending its integration into a production bike.

