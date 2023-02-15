Hyundai Venue N Line updated to meet RDE norms, gets a price hike & new feature

Hyundai Motor India has silently updated the Venue N Line to the 2023 model year and the performance version of the subcompact SUV now complies with the upcoming RDE emission norms. The move was anticipated considering the automaker recently updated its complete SUV lineup to meet the new regulations. The update though has brought a price hike to the Venue N Line range as well as a new feature.

The 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line now comes with an idle start-stop system as standard across all variants. The new feature is a big welcome and helps save fuel, especially in stop-and-go traffic situations. This also helps reduce CO2 emissions and has been effectively used across more expensive cars over the years.

The Hyundai Venue N Line gets six airbags on the top variants

Speaking of which, prices on the 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line have seen an increment as a result of the upgrades. The subcompact SUV can be had in two variants - N6 and N8 - with monotone and dual-tone colour options. Prices have been hiked by ₹30,000 across all trims and now start from ₹12.60 lakh, going up to ₹13.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

All other features remain the same on the 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line. The SUV gets LED projector headlamps, cornering lamps; leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with the N logo, sporty metal pedals, as well as all black interiors with red accents. The model also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluelink connectivity, Alexa and Google voice assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more.

The Hyundai Venue N Line is the more performance-oriented version and also gets the visual highlights to look the part. Power comes from the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 7-speed DCT unit that sends power to the front wheels. The model also comes with paddle shifters and three driving modes - Normal, Eco and Sport.

