Hyundai Venue N Line updated to meet RDE norms, gets a price hike & new feature

Hyundai Motor India has silently updated the Venue N Line to the 2023 model year and the performance version of the subcompact SUV now complies with the upcoming RDE emission norms. The move was anticipated considering the automaker recently updated its complete SUV lineup to meet the new regulations. The update though has brought a price hike to the Venue N Line range as well as a new feature.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2023, 11:39 AM
Venue N Line gets a number of cosmetic updates in the form of Red-coloured highlights on its exterior profile.
Venue N Line gets a number of cosmetic updates in the form of Red-coloured highlights on its exterior profile.
Venue N Line gets a number of cosmetic updates in the form of Red-coloured highlights on its exterior profile.
Venue N Line gets a number of cosmetic updates in the form of Red-coloured highlights on its exterior profile.

The 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line now comes with an idle start-stop system as standard across all variants. The new feature is a big welcome and helps save fuel, especially in stop-and-go traffic situations. This also helps reduce CO2 emissions and has been effectively used across more expensive cars over the years.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta, Venue and Alcazar updated with new safety features

The Hyundai Venue N Line gets six airbags on the top variants
The Hyundai Venue N Line gets six airbags on the top variants
The Hyundai Venue N Line gets six airbags on the top variants
The Hyundai Venue N Line gets six airbags on the top variants

Speaking of which, prices on the 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line have seen an increment as a result of the upgrades. The subcompact SUV can be had in two variants - N6 and N8 - with monotone and dual-tone colour options. Prices have been hiked by 30,000 across all trims and now start from 12.60 lakh, going up to 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

All other features remain the same on the 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line. The SUV gets LED projector headlamps, cornering lamps; leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with the N logo, sporty metal pedals, as well as all black interiors with red accents. The model also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluelink connectivity, Alexa and Google voice assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more.

The Hyundai Venue N Line is the more performance-oriented version and also gets the visual highlights to look the part. Power comes from the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 7-speed DCT unit that sends power to the front wheels. The model also comes with paddle shifters and three driving modes - Normal, Eco and Sport.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2023, 11:39 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Venue N Line Hyundai Venue Hyundai India Hyundai
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
