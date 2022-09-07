Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Which one should you buy

Hyundai Venue comes as a performance oriented variant of the new generation Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV.

Hyundai India has introduced the Venue N Line sub-compact SUV in India, which comes as a performance-oriented variant of the popular sub-compact SUV. Also, Hyundai Venue N Line is the second performance-focused car with an N Line badge in India after the i20 N Line. The Hyundai Venue N Line appears with a similar body silhouette as the standard version of the car. However, there are distinctive design elements as well.

On the cosmetic front, the Venue N Line carries several contrasting colour accents signifying its distinctiveness and performance-focused character. Also, it gets Mechanically, the N Line comes with a different engine that churns out more power and torque output, keeping similarity to the car's nature.

Here is a comparison between the Hyundai Venue N Line and the standard Venue.

Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Price

Model Hyundai Venue N Line Hyundai Venue Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 12.16 lakh - ₹ 13.15 lakh ₹ 7.53 lakh - ₹ 12.72 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line is priced between ₹12.16 lakh and ₹13.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard Hyundai Venue comes priced between ₹7.53 lakh and ₹12.72 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the different trim options.

Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Specification

Hyundai Venue N Line comes powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. Paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, the engine churns out 120 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.

Hyundai Venue's standard version comes available in three different engine options. These include a 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine, a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine and a 1.0-litre Kappa turbo GDi petrol motor as well.

The bigger petrol engine churns out 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The diesel motor comes paired with a six-speed manual transmission and churns out 100 PS of peak power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine, on the other hand, pumps out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque, the same as the Hyundai Venue N Line. Transmission options for this variant of the sub-compact SUV include an iMT (Intelligent manual transmission) and a seven-speed DCT.

