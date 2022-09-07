HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Venue N Line Vs Standard Venue: Which One Should You Buy

Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Which one should you buy

Hyundai Venue comes as a performance oriented variant of the new generation Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 11:23 AM
Hyundai Venue N Line is based on the current generation Venue, and comes with host of cosmetic upgrades.
Hyundai Venue N Line is based on the current generation Venue, and comes with host of cosmetic upgrades.
Hyundai Venue N Line is based on the current generation Venue, and comes with host of cosmetic upgrades.
Hyundai Venue N Line is based on the current generation Venue, and comes with host of cosmetic upgrades.

Hyundai India has introduced the Venue N Line sub-compact SUV in India, which comes as a performance-oriented variant of the popular sub-compact SUV. Also, Hyundai Venue N Line is the second performance-focused car with an N Line badge in India after the i20 N Line. The Hyundai Venue N Line appears with a similar body silhouette as the standard version of the car. However, there are distinctive design elements as well.

(Also Read: Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise feature list)

On the cosmetic front, the Venue N Line carries several contrasting colour accents signifying its distinctiveness and performance-focused character. Also, it gets Mechanically, the N Line comes with a different engine that churns out more power and torque output, keeping similarity to the car's nature.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Rapid Tsi (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Rapid Tsi
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Here is a comparison between the Hyundai Venue N Line and the standard Venue.

Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Price

ModelHyundai Venue N LineHyundai Venue
Price (ex-showroom) 12.16 lakh - 13.15 lakh 7.53 lakh - 12.72 lakh

Hyundai Venue N Line is priced between 12.16 lakh and 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard Hyundai Venue comes priced between 7.53 lakh and 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the different trim options.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Specification

Hyundai Venue N Line comes powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. Paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, the engine churns out 120 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.

Hyundai Venue's standard version comes available in three different engine options. These include a 1.2-litre MPi petrol engine, a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine and a 1.0-litre Kappa turbo GDi petrol motor as well.

The bigger petrol engine churns out 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The diesel motor comes paired with a six-speed manual transmission and churns out 100 PS of peak power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine, on the other hand, pumps out 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque, the same as the Hyundai Venue N Line. Transmission options for this variant of the sub-compact SUV include an iMT (Intelligent manual transmission) and a seven-speed DCT.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Honda Amaze finds five lakh homes in India despite rush for SUVs
Honda Amaze finds five lakh homes in India despite rush for SUVs
Volkswagen India's first all-women store in this city promotes inclusivity
Volkswagen India's first all-women store in this city promotes inclusivity
Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Which one should you buy
Hyundai Venue N Line vs standard Venue: Which one should you buy

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city