Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise feature list
Hyundai Venue recently received an update that revised its exterior and cabin with new styling touches and additional features. Available at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite etc. It is available in five different trim options - E, S, S+/S(O), SX, SX(O). Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. There are multiple petrol motors on offer with the new Venue.
Here are the variant-wise features of the Hyundai Venue compact SUV.
(Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue first-drive review: Blitz attack on newer rivals)
|E
|S (Over E)
|S+/S(O) (Over S)
|SX (S+/S(O))
|SX(O) (Over SX)
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Price
The new Hyundai Venue comes priced between ₹7.53 lakh and ₹12.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) depending on different trim options.
Exterior
The new Hyundai Venue retains the basic silhouette of the SUV as before. However, the front fascia and the rear profile have been updated significantly. It gets revised headlamp styling and chrome garnished front grille. It runs on 15-inch steel wheels, while the top trims get 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
The lower trims get body-coloured door handles, while the top trims come with chrome studded door handles. The car comes with automatic LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running light, LED taillights, shark fin antenna, roof rails, cornering lamps etc.
Features
The new Hyundai Venue comes equipped with a wide range of features. It gets a dual-tone theme, leatherette upholstery, and ambient lighting in the top trims. The lower trim gets fabric upholstery. Other features include day/night IRVM, digitalized instrument cluster, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear shifter, rear headrests, height adjustable driver seat, and rear armrests with cup holders etc.
Among other features are paddle shifters for DCT, multiple driving modes, power-assisted ORVMs, auto AC, push start/stop button, puddle lamp, wireless phone charger, cooled glove box, cruise control, boot lamp, and keyless entry. The top-end trim gets a rear wiper with washer, air purifier, remote engine start etc.
On the safety front, the Venue gets dual front airbags, side and curtain airbags for the top-end trim, electronic stability control, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, brake assist, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchor, ABS with EBD, central locking, rear defogger etc.
Engine
Hyundai Venue is available in three different powertrain options. These include a 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged Kappa GDi petrol motor and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel unit. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT and an iMT as well.
The 1.2-litre petrol motor churns out 83 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The diesel motor on the other hand generates 100 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine pumps out 120 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of torque between 1,500-4,000 rpm.