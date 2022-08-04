Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise feature list

Hyundai Venue recently received an update that revised its exterior and cabin with new styling touches and additional features. Available at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite etc. It is available in five different trim options - E, S, S+/S(O), SX, SX(O). Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. There are multiple petrol motors on offer with the new Venue.

Here are the variant-wise features of the Hyundai Venue compact SUV.

(Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue first-drive review: Blitz attack on newer rivals)

E S (Over E) S+/S(O) (Over S) SX (S+/S(O)) SX(O) (Over SX) Exterior Halogen headlights

Chrome-studded front grille

Body-coloured door handles and bumpers

15-inch steel wheels with covers Body-coloured ORVMs

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Automatic headlights LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Cornering lamps

LED taillights

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

15-inch steel wheels with covers (1.2-litre petrol variants only)

16-inch wheels with dual-tone covers 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (diesel only) Chrome outside door handles

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Two-tone cabin theme

Adjustable headrests (front)

Fabric upholstery

Day/night IRVM

Front power windows

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Front USB charger (C-type)

A 12V socket (front) Digitised instrument cluster

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear AC vents

Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

2 rear USB chargers (C-type)

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Keyless entry (foldable key)

8-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice recognition

4 speakers+2 tweeters Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (DCT only)

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Drive modes (DCT only)

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

Cruise control (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

Rear wiper and washer (1-litre turbo-petrol only)

Rear parcel tray Flat-bottom steering wheel

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Adjustable rear headrests

Two-step reclining rear seats

60:40 split rear seats

Rear armrest with cupholders

Hotkeys on IRVM (1.2-litre petrol only)

Remote engine start (diesel only)

Sunroof

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC

Power-folding ORVMs

Puddle lamps

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glovebox

Cruise control (diesel only)

Boot lamp

Keyless entry (smart key)

Blue Link connected car tech (1.2-litre petrol only)

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Alexa and Google voice assistant support (1.2-litre petrol only) Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting

Hotkeys on IRVM

Remote engine start

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Cruise control

Rear wiper and washer

Blue Link connected car tech

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Alexa and Google voice assistant support Safety Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Central locking

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Brake Assist (BA)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-assist control (HAC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Rear defogger Reversing camera with guidelines Burglar alarm (1.2-litre petrol only) Side and curtain airbags

Burglar alarm

Price

The new Hyundai Venue comes priced between ₹7.53 lakh and ₹12.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) depending on different trim options.

Exterior

The new Hyundai Venue retains the basic silhouette of the SUV as before. However, the front fascia and the rear profile have been updated significantly. It gets revised headlamp styling and chrome garnished front grille. It runs on 15-inch steel wheels, while the top trims get 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The lower trims get body-coloured door handles, while the top trims come with chrome studded door handles. The car comes with automatic LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running light, LED taillights, shark fin antenna, roof rails, cornering lamps etc.

Features

The new Hyundai Venue comes equipped with a wide range of features. It gets a dual-tone theme, leatherette upholstery, and ambient lighting in the top trims. The lower trim gets fabric upholstery. Other features include day/night IRVM, digitalized instrument cluster, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear shifter, rear headrests, height adjustable driver seat, and rear armrests with cup holders etc.

Among other features are paddle shifters for DCT, multiple driving modes, power-assisted ORVMs, auto AC, push start/stop button, puddle lamp, wireless phone charger, cooled glove box, cruise control, boot lamp, and keyless entry. The top-end trim gets a rear wiper with washer, air purifier, remote engine start etc.

On the safety front, the Venue gets dual front airbags, side and curtain airbags for the top-end trim, electronic stability control, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, brake assist, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchor, ABS with EBD, central locking, rear defogger etc.

Engine

Hyundai Venue is available in three different powertrain options. These include a 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged Kappa GDi petrol motor and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel unit. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT and an iMT as well.

The 1.2-litre petrol motor churns out 83 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The diesel motor on the other hand generates 100 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine pumps out 120 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of torque between 1,500-4,000 rpm.

First Published Date: