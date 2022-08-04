HT Auto
Hyundai Venue: Variant-wise feature list

Hyundai Venue competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 17:10 PM
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh.

Hyundai Venue recently received an update that revised its exterior and cabin with new styling touches and additional features. Available at a starting price of 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite etc. It is available in five different trim options - E, S, S+/S(O), SX, SX(O). Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. There are multiple petrol motors on offer with the new Venue.

Here are the variant-wise features of the Hyundai Venue compact SUV.

(Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue first-drive review: Blitz attack on newer rivals)

 ES (Over E)S+/S(O) (Over S)SX (S+/S(O))SX(O) (Over SX)
Exterior
  • Halogen headlights
  • Chrome-studded front grille
  • Body-coloured door handles and bumpers
  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers
  • Body-coloured ORVMs
  • Roof rails
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Automatic headlights
  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs
  • Cornering lamps
  • LED taillights
  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators
  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers (1.2-litre petrol variants only)
  • 16-inch wheels with dual-tone covers
  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (diesel only)
  • Chrome outside door handles
  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Interior
  • Two-tone cabin theme
  • Adjustable headrests (front)
  • Fabric upholstery
  • Day/night IRVM
  • Front power windows
  • Manual AC
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Front USB charger (C-type)
  • A 12V socket (front)
  • Digitised instrument cluster
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • Rear AC vents
  • Rear power windows
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • 2 rear USB chargers (C-type)
  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls
  • Keyless entry (foldable key)
  • 8-inch touchscreen system
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Voice recognition
  • 4 speakers+2 tweeters
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel (DCT only)
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (DCT only)
  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat
  • Drive modes (DCT only)
  • Paddle shifters (DCT only)
  • Cruise control (1-litre turbo-petrol only)
  • Rear wiper and washer (1-litre turbo-petrol only)
  • Rear parcel tray
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Two-step reclining rear seats
  • 60:40 split rear seats
  • Rear armrest with cupholders
  • Hotkeys on IRVM (1.2-litre petrol only)
  • Remote engine start (diesel only)
  • Sunroof
  • Push-button start/stop
  • Auto AC
  • Power-folding ORVMs
  • Puddle lamps
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Cruise control (diesel only)
  • Boot lamp
  • Keyless entry (smart key)
  • Blue Link connected car tech (1.2-litre petrol only)
  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Alexa and Google voice assistant support (1.2-litre petrol only)
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Ambient lighting
  • Hotkeys on IRVM
  • Remote engine start
  • 4-way powered driver’s seat
  • Air purifier
  • Cruise control
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Blue Link connected car tech
  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Alexa and Google voice assistant support
Safety
  • Dual front airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Central locking
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Brake Assist (BA)
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
  • Hill-assist control (HAC)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Rear defogger
  • Reversing camera with guidelines
  • Burglar alarm (1.2-litre petrol only)
  • Side and curtain airbags
  • Burglar alarm

Price

The new Hyundai Venue comes priced between 7.53 lakh and 12.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) depending on different trim options.

Exterior

The new Hyundai Venue retains the basic silhouette of the SUV as before. However, the front fascia and the rear profile have been updated significantly. It gets revised headlamp styling and chrome garnished front grille. It runs on 15-inch steel wheels, while the top trims get 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The lower trims get body-coloured door handles, while the top trims come with chrome studded door handles. The car comes with automatic LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running light, LED taillights, shark fin antenna, roof rails, cornering lamps etc.

Features

The new Hyundai Venue comes equipped with a wide range of features. It gets a dual-tone theme, leatherette upholstery, and ambient lighting in the top trims. The lower trim gets fabric upholstery. Other features include day/night IRVM, digitalized instrument cluster, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear shifter, rear headrests, height adjustable driver seat, and rear armrests with cup holders etc.

Among other features are paddle shifters for DCT, multiple driving modes, power-assisted ORVMs, auto AC, push start/stop button, puddle lamp, wireless phone charger, cooled glove box, cruise control, boot lamp, and keyless entry. The top-end trim gets a rear wiper with washer, air purifier, remote engine start etc.

On the safety front, the Venue gets dual front airbags, side and curtain airbags for the top-end trim, electronic stability control, a reverse parking camera with guidelines, brake assist, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchor, ABS with EBD, central locking, rear defogger etc.

Engine

Hyundai Venue is available in three different powertrain options. These include a 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbocharged Kappa GDi petrol motor and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel unit. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT and an iMT as well.

The 1.2-litre petrol motor churns out 83 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The diesel motor on the other hand generates 100 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine pumps out 120 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of torque between 1,500-4,000 rpm.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 17:09 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Venue
