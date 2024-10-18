What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Hyderabad? The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Hyderabad is Rs. 15.49 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Hyderabad? The RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 2.20 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Hyderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Hyderabad is Rs. 28,722.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Hyderabad? The insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Hyderabad are Rs. 79,617, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.