Social media user snubs Mahindra cars. Here's how Anand Mahindra reacts

  • Anand Mahindra's response to the criticism of Mahindra cars has won appreciation from many social media users.
Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra's response to the criticism of Mahindra cars has won appreciation from many social media users. (MINT_PRINT)
Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra's response to the criticism of Mahindra cars has won appreciation from many social media users.

A social media user took a dig at the Mahindra passenger vehicles saying that the cars from this OEM can't compete with Japanese or American car manufacturers in their own lands. While many industrialists tend to ignore such bullying messages on social media platforms, the Mahindra Group Chairman was quick enough to respond to the comment and the way he responded to it has earned respect from many netizens.

A user of the social media platform X (Previously known as Twitter) wrote that Mahindra is unable to compete with Japanese and American car manufacturers in their respective countries. He also wrote that Mahindra will disappear as tariffs get reduced and the OEM makes trash cars. In response, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Thank you for your scepticism. It only fuels the fire in our bellies. I was told exactly the same thing when I joined the company in 1991. Global consultants advised us to exit the industry."

It all started with a tweet by the Mahindra Group Chairman introducing the new Mahindra XUV 3XO, which was launched on Monday as the smallest SUV from the homegrown car manufacturer and also as a significantly updated version of the XUV300. While replying to the post, an X user, Arnav Srivastava, wrote, “Your cars can't compete with Japanese or Americans in their own land. Enjoy import substitution policies while they last. Mahindra will disappear as tariffs get reduced. Trash cars." Anand Mahindra thanked the user for his scepticism and added how criticism motivates him.

The Industrialist also wrote that Mahindra was told the same thing when Toyota and other global giants in the utility vehicle space entered the Indian market. “We were told the same thing when Toyota and other global giants in the UV space entered India. But we’re still around. Every day is a fight for survival. And we relish it. We hope to be around for the next 100 years, still fighting—every single day—for your approval," he wrote.

XUV300 Mahindra

It's either expired or it's incorrect.