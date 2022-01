Kia Carens: First Drive Review

Kia is all set to launch Carens, its fourth model in India, next month. The car, which is a 6/7-seater premium MPV with SUVish features, will take on the like of Hyundai Alcazar, XUV700 and Maruti Ertiga among others. Here is our first drive review of Carens to check what all it has on offer.