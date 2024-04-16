Kia Carens receives subtle yet significant updates: Key highlights

Kia updated its Carens MPV recently with rejigged variants and a host of new features. With these updates, the Kia Carens MPV now offers a better proposition to the customers with additional variant options available at different pricing slabs. The Kia Carens is currently available in 30 variants after the update. These subtle yet significant updates come refreshing the car, which sits in Kia India's lineup alongside the Seltos and Sonet SUVs.

The newly launched updated version of the Kia Carens MPV comes available with a new exterior colour and new trim options. The MPV is available in two different petrol and a single diesel engine options. The petrol engines are a naturally aspirated motor and a turbocharged unit. Transmission choices for the MPV include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed torque-converter (TC) automatic gearbox.

Here are the key highlights of the newly updated Kia Carens.