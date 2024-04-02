Kia launches Carens with new variants, gearbox, features. Check prices

Kia has launched the Carens in its 2024 iteration today with several changes. The Korean auto giant has updated the Carens lineup with introduction of nine new variants, which takes the overall number of variants to 30. Among the major changes are a new diesel powertrain, several new features and new exterior colour too. While the price of Carens starts from ₹10.52 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the new variants start from ₹12.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end X-Line variant, now updated with exclusive features, will cost ₹19.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a look at what all has changed in the Kia Carens facelift.

Kia Carens: New variants

Kia has added a new 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission unit to the Carens. This has helped the carmaker to squeeze in nine new variants spread across trims. The new U2 1.5 VGT diesel manual option will be available in both six and seven seat configurations. These variants are available in trims like Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige+, Luxury and Luxury+.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Kia Carens 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2024 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Kia Carens: New gearbox

Kia offers the Carens with three engine choices which include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The U2 1.5 VGT diesel engine now gets a new six-speed manual gearbox besides the six-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Kia Carens: New colours

Kia has updated the number of exterior colour choices for Carens. The carmaker has added the Pewter Olive colour across trims except the X-Line variant. The same colour was first introduced in Kia Seltos facelift SUV. Overall, Kia Carens customers will now be able to choose between eight single-tone, three dual-tone and the sole matte-gray colour exclusively available in the X-Line trim.

Also Read : Kia Seltos automatic gearbox gets cheaper with two new variants

Kia Carens: New features

Kia has enhanced the feature list of the X-Line version of the Carens which was first launched in October last year. The added features, added exclusively to this trim, include a dashcam and voice commands to control all windows. Kia has also added a seven seat configuration in X-Line which was earlier sold only with six seats. The charger offered with Carens X-Line is now more powerful with a new 180W charger, which replaces the old 120W charger. This feature is now standard across all variants of the car.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV to launch tomorrow. Price and features expected

Kia has also added more features in other variants. The Prestige+ (O) trim, available with both six-speed automatic and seven-speed DCT gearboxes, gets a sunroof, LED Map lamp and room lamp. The Prestige (O) trim comes with both six seats and seven seat configurations, has a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, smart key with push-button start, LED Rear Combination lamp, LED DRLs and positioning lamp. The Premium (O) trim also gets features like keyless entry, an 8-speaker audio system, mounted controls on steering wheels, shark fin antenna, burglar alarms and enhanced safety features.

Kia Carens: Price list

The new variants of Carens introduced by Kia comes at a starting price of ₹12.12 lakh (ex-showroom). With the latest updates, the X-line version of the car is now more expensive with a starting price of ₹19.22 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹19.67 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The starting price of the Carens is ₹10.52 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Premium variant with 1.5-litre petrol and seven seat configuration.

First Published Date: