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Carens ClavisPriceMileageSpecifications
Kia Carens Clavis Front Right Side
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Kia Carens Clavis Rear Left Side
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Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kia Carens Clavis Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Carens Clavis specs and features

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT Prices

The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT Mileage

All variants of the Carens Clavis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT Colours

The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT Engine and Transmission

The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.46 Lakhs.

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT Specs & Features

The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Cabin-Boot Access and Parking Sensors.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT Price

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT

₹17.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,21,900
RTO
1,68,190
Insurance
70,033
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,60,623
EMI@37,843/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel, Located Underbody
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4550 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1800 mm
Width
1708 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT EMI
EMI34,058 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,84,560
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,84,560
Interest Amount
4,58,942
Payable Amount
20,43,502

Kia Carens Clavis other Variants

Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Petrol MT

₹12.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,38,900
RTO
1,25,890
Insurance
12,555
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,77,845
EMI@27,466/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,900
RTO
1,35,490
Insurance
59,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,30,360
EMI@30,744/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,85,900
RTO
1,40,590
Insurance
61,347
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,337
EMI@31,990/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Petrol MT

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,00,509
RTO
1,34,051
Insurance
52,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,87,668
EMI@31,976/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Diesel MT

₹15.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,00,509
RTO
1,66,564
Insurance
52,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,20,181
EMI@32,675/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,21,900
RTO
1,44,190
Insurance
62,672
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,29,262
EMI@32,870/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT 7STR

₹15.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,76,900
RTO
1,49,690
Insurance
64,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,91,786
EMI@34,214/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,214
RTO
1,42,721
Insurance
55,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,85,564
EMI@34,080/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹16.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,36,900
RTO
1,91,612
Insurance
66,905
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,95,917
EMI@36,452/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT

₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,66,900
RTO
1,58,690
Insurance
68,009
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,099
EMI@36,413/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Turbo Diesel MT 7STR

₹17.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,87,899
RTO
1,97,987
Insurance
68,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,55,167
EMI@37,725/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹17.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,60,625
RTO
1,60,063
Insurance
60,171
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,81,359
EMI@38,288/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5-litre Diesel Automatic

₹18.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,81,900
RTO
2,13,738
Insurance
72,241
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,68,379
EMI@40,159/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT

₹18.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,89,528
RTO
2,02,691
Insurance
61,011
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,53,730
EMI@39,844/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹18.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,41,899
RTO
1,80,190
Insurance
74,449
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,97,038
EMI@40,775/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Diesel MT

₹19.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,43,900
RTO
2,21,488
Insurance
74,523
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,40,411
EMI@41,707/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,84,900
RTO
1,84,490
Insurance
76,032
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,922
EMI@41,825/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹20.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,21,900
RTO
2,31,238
Insurance
77,393
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,31,031
EMI@43,655/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT

₹20.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,34,037
RTO
2,20,755
Insurance
65,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,20,504
EMI@43,429/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹20.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,72,574
RTO
1,81,257
Insurance
66,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,20,664
EMI@43,432/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹20.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,85,900
RTO
1,94,590
Insurance
79,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,60,739
EMI@44,293/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,01,475
RTO
1,84,148
Insurance
67,173
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,53,296
EMI@44,133/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR MT

₹21.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,68,913
RTO
1,90,891
Insurance
69,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,29,438
EMI@45,770/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR iMT

₹21.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,97,816
RTO
1,93,782
Insurance
69,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,62,072
EMI@46,471/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Diesel MT

₹22.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,00,899
RTO
2,53,612
Insurance
83,981
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,38,992
EMI@48,125/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT

₹21.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,03,900
RTO
2,06,390
Insurance
84,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,94,881
EMI@47,177/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,717
RTO
2,08,672
Insurance
84,931
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,820
EMI@47,734/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT

₹22.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,32,900
RTO
2,09,290
Insurance
85,159
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,27,849
EMI@47,885/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT

₹22.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,61,900
RTO
2,12,190
Insurance
86,226
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,60,816
EMI@48,594/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic(DCT) 6STR

₹23.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,80,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,06,492
EMI@49,576/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) A Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7STR

₹23.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,85,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,11,492
EMI@49,683/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) A Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6STR

₹23.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,85,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,11,492
EMI@49,683/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,15,990
Insurance
87,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,014
EMI@49,522/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT

₹24.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,06,900
RTO
2,26,690
Insurance
91,562
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,25,652
EMI@52,137/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT

₹24.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,06,900
RTO
2,26,690
Insurance
91,562
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,25,652
EMI@52,137/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,82,492
EMI@53,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6STR

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,82,492
EMI@53,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹25.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,78,900
RTO
2,33,890
Insurance
94,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,07,502
EMI@53,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹25.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,78,900
RTO
2,33,890
Insurance
94,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,07,502
EMI@53,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Carens Clavis Alternatives

Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsGurkha
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsCreta
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsHector Plus
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsMarazzo
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

13 - 17 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsScorpio
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.51 - 21.96 Lakhs
+3
Carens ClavisvsAlcazar

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