|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.46 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Cabin-Boot Access and Parking Sensors.