|Engine
|1482 cc
|Mileage
|16.66 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹22.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.66 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Instantaneous Consumption.