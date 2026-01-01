|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 95 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 123 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.46 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Clock, Automatic Head Lamps, Steering Adjustment, Heater, Parking Assist, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.