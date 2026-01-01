hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsKiaCarens ClavisHTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR
Carens ClavisPriceMileageSpecifications
Kia Carens Clavis Front Right Side
1/11
Kia Carens Clavis Front View
2/11
Kia Carens Clavis Left Side View
3/11
Kia Carens Clavis Left Side View 1
4/11
Kia Carens Clavis Rear Left Side
5/11
Kia Carens Clavis Rear Left Side 1
View all Images
6/11

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Kia Carens Clavis Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Carens Clavis specs and features

Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR

Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR Prices

The Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Carens Clavis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR Colours

The Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.

Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 95 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 123 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.

Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.46 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.

Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR Specs & Features

The Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Parking Sensors, Clock, Automatic Head Lamps, Steering Adjustment, Heater, Parking Assist, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR Price

Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR

₹15.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,34,800
RTO
1,45,480
Insurance
63,147
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,43,927
EMI@33,185/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream G1.5
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
123 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims + Wheel Covers
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4550 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1800 mm
Width
1708 mm

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Drive Modes Names
No
Parking Sensors
Yes
Parking Assist
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR EMI
EMI29,867 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,89,534
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,89,534
Interest Amount
4,02,456
Payable Amount
17,91,990

Kia Carens Clavis other Variants

Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Petrol MT

₹12.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,38,900
RTO
1,25,890
Insurance
12,555
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,77,845
EMI@27,466/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT

₹14.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,34,900
RTO
1,35,490
Insurance
59,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,30,360
EMI@30,744/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE CNG 1.5L Manual 7 STR

₹14.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,38,800
RTO
1,35,880
Insurance
59,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,34,794
EMI@30,839/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,85,900
RTO
1,40,590
Insurance
61,347
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,337
EMI@31,990/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,21,900
RTO
1,44,190
Insurance
62,672
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,29,262
EMI@32,870/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT 7STR

₹15.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,76,900
RTO
1,49,690
Insurance
64,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,91,786
EMI@34,214/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹16.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,36,900
RTO
1,91,612
Insurance
66,905
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,95,917
EMI@36,452/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT

₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,66,900
RTO
1,58,690
Insurance
68,009
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,099
EMI@36,413/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Turbo Diesel MT 7STR

₹17.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,87,899
RTO
1,97,987
Insurance
68,781
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,55,167
EMI@37,725/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (EX) 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol DCT

₹17.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,21,900
RTO
1,68,190
Insurance
70,033
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,60,623
EMI@37,843/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5-litre Diesel Automatic

₹18.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,81,900
RTO
2,13,738
Insurance
72,241
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,68,379
EMI@40,159/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹18.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,41,899
RTO
1,80,190
Insurance
74,449
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,97,038
EMI@40,775/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Diesel MT

₹19.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,43,900
RTO
2,21,488
Insurance
74,523
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,40,411
EMI@41,707/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹19.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,84,900
RTO
1,84,490
Insurance
76,032
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,45,922
EMI@41,825/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹20.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,21,900
RTO
2,31,238
Insurance
77,393
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,31,031
EMI@43,655/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹20.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,85,900
RTO
1,94,590
Insurance
79,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,60,739
EMI@44,293/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Diesel MT

₹22.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,00,899
RTO
2,53,612
Insurance
83,981
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,38,992
EMI@48,125/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT

₹21.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,03,900
RTO
2,06,390
Insurance
84,091
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,94,881
EMI@47,177/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT

₹22.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,32,900
RTO
2,09,290
Insurance
85,159
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,27,849
EMI@47,885/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT

₹22.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,61,900
RTO
2,12,190
Insurance
86,226
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,60,816
EMI@48,594/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,15,990
Insurance
87,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,04,014
EMI@49,522/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT

₹24.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,06,900
RTO
2,26,690
Insurance
91,562
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,25,652
EMI@52,137/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT

₹24.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,06,900
RTO
2,26,690
Insurance
91,562
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,25,652
EMI@52,137/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹25.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,78,900
RTO
2,33,890
Insurance
94,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,07,502
EMI@53,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹25.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,78,900
RTO
2,33,890
Insurance
94,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,07,502
EMI@53,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Carens Clavis Alternatives

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsCreta
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsGurkha
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsMarazzo
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

13 - 17 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsScorpio
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
Carens ClavisvsHector Plus

Popular Muv Cars

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
eMAX 7 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric

Hyundai Staria Electric

50 - 60 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
Carens Price in Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs
Carens Clavis EV Price in Delhi
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

63.91 Lakhs
Carnival Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Muv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Kia Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kia Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Thar OG

Mahindra Thar OG

10.32 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.95 Cr
Check EMI Offers
BMW i7

BMW i7

1.95 - 2.65 Cr
Check EMI Offers
BMW i5 LWB

BMW i5 LWB

79.6 Lakhs Onwards
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.59 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Aeris

Tata Aeris

54.9 - 88.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers