|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|15.34 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹13.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.34 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 113 bhp @ 6300 rpm and 144 Nm @ 4500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.