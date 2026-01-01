|Engine
|1482 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Toyota Innova Crysta priced between ₹18.85 Lakhs - 25.67 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR has Check Vehicle Status via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence and Find My Car.