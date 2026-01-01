|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|ARAI: 17.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5-litre Diesel Automatic, equipped with a 1.5l CRDi VGT and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of ARAI: 17.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5-litre Diesel Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5-litre Diesel Automatic is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs or the Hyundai Creta priced between ₹10.91 Lakhs - 20.46 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5-litre Diesel Automatic has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Steering Adjustment and Parking Sensors.