|Engine
|1493 cc
|Mileage
|19.54 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT, equipped with a 1.5l CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.54 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, AM/FM Radio, Heater and Cruise Control.