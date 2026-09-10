Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG and Carnival Limousine Hybrid pre-bookings open

Kia India has opened pre-bookings for the Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG and Carnival Limousine Hybrid in India. The new powertrain options expand Kia's portfolio, giving buyers more choices across its three-row MPV range.

Pre-bookings are currently open through Kia India's authorised dealer network. The company has not announced prices yet, with pricing for all three models set to be revealed soon.

Kia Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG details

The Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG will be powered by the G1.5 engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Both models will get a factory-fitted CNG kit with a 60-litre tank capacity.

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Kia has also made several changes specifically for the CNG versions. These include 16-inch wheels, disc brakes, CNG-specific engine calibration and modified suspension. The CNG models also feature a CNG Fuel Change Switch and a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID with CNG DTE Logic.

For improved passenger comfort, both models get a modified third-row seat-back frame that increases the available recline angle.

The Carens CNG will be offered in the Premium (O) G1.5 6MT trim. Meanwhile, the Carens Clavis CNG will be available in HTE and HTE (O) G1.5 6MT variants.

Kia will also offer CNG versions for commercial and B2B applications. The Carens CNG will be available in the M-Drive G1.5 6MT, while the Carens Clavis CNG will be offered in the HTM G1.5 6MT trim.

Carnival Limousine gets a hybrid powertrain

The third new powertrain option is the Carnival Limousine Hybrid, which will be offered in the Limousine+ G1.6T HEV 6AT trim. This brings a hybrid powertrain to Kia's premium MPV portfolio in India.

The hybrid Carnival Limousine will retain its focus on premium comfort and convenience while adding features including 18-inch Crystal Cut Dual Tone Aero Alloy Wheels, Active Air Flaps (AAF) and a Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS).

The feature list also includes a Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI Display, retractable and height-adjustable seat-back tables with wireless charging, monotone ambient lighting, cup holders and leatherette-wrapped door trims.

Prices to be announced soon

With the introduction of CNG powertrains for the Carens and Carens Clavis, along with the hybrid Carnival Limousine, Kia is expanding its multi-powertrain strategy in India.

The three models were recently showcased at Kia Inspiration Day, and the company says the new powertrain choices are aimed at catering to different customer mobility requirements. Pre-bookings are now open through Kia India's authorised dealer network, while prices will be announced at a later date.

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