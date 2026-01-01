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Carens ClavisPriceMileageSpecifications
Kia Carens Clavis Front Right Side
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Kia Carens Clavis Left Side View
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Kia Carens Clavis Rear Left Side
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Kia Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
24.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kia Carens Clavis Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Carens Clavis specs and features

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR Prices

The Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹24.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Carens Clavis offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR Colours

The Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Innova Crysta priced between ₹18.85 Lakhs - 25.67 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR Specs & Features

The Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR has Check Vehicle Status via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence and Find My Car.

Kia Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR Price

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,82,492
EMI@53,358/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi
Driving Range
750 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4550 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1708 mm
Width
1800 mm

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Purifier
AQI Display
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Fan speed control with Vents on Roof, Third row AC: Vents on Roof)
Cruise Control
Adaptive with Stop and Go
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, Normal, Sport

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down, with Key, Voice-controlled Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front, Second & Third Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
Front Seats (Cooled)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR EMI
EMI48,023 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,34,242
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,34,242
Interest Amount
6,47,112
Payable Amount
28,81,354

Kia Carens Clavis other Variants

Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Petrol MT

₹12.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,20,900
RTO
1,14,783
Insurance
47,006
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,83,189
EMI@27,581/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT

₹13.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,04,169
RTO
1,24,417
Insurance
49,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,78,893
EMI@29,638/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR

₹14.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,54,900
RTO
1,37,490
Insurance
60,206
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,53,096
EMI@31,233/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹14.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,90,874
RTO
1,33,088
Insurance
52,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,76,790
EMI@31,742/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
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Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Petrol MT

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,00,509
RTO
1,34,051
Insurance
52,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,87,668
EMI@31,976/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Diesel MT

₹15.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,00,509
RTO
1,66,564
Insurance
52,608
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,20,181
EMI@32,675/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT 7STR

₹15.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,41,900
RTO
1,46,190
Insurance
63,408
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,51,998
EMI@33,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹15.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,87,214
RTO
1,42,721
Insurance
55,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,85,564
EMI@34,080/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹16.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,01,665
RTO
1,79,208
Insurance
55,549
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,36,922
EMI@35,184/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTE EX 1.5 Turbo Diesel MT 7STR

₹17.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,52,900
RTO
1,93,612
Insurance
67,493
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,14,505
EMI@36,851/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,83,555
RTO
1,52,355
Insurance
57,930
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,94,340
EMI@36,418/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Diesel MT

₹17.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,95,115
RTO
1,90,889
Insurance
58,266
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,44,770
EMI@37,502/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹17.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,60,625
RTO
1,60,063
Insurance
60,171
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,81,359
EMI@38,288/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT

₹18.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,89,528
RTO
2,02,691
Insurance
61,011
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,53,730
EMI@39,844/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹18.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,28,064
RTO
1,66,806
Insurance
62,131
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,57,501
EMI@39,925/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT

₹19.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,66,600
RTO
2,12,325
Insurance
63,252
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,42,677
EMI@41,756/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT

₹19.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,05,136
RTO
1,74,514
Insurance
64,372
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,44,522
EMI@41,795/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT

₹20.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,34,037
RTO
2,20,755
Insurance
65,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,20,504
EMI@43,429/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT

₹20.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,72,574
RTO
1,81,257
Insurance
66,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,20,664
EMI@43,432/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT

₹20.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,01,475
RTO
1,84,148
Insurance
67,173
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,53,296
EMI@44,133/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR MT

₹21.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,68,913
RTO
1,90,891
Insurance
69,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,29,438
EMI@45,770/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT

₹21.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,68,913
RTO
1,90,891
Insurance
69,134
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,29,438
EMI@45,770/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Diesel MT

₹21.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,78,548
RTO
2,38,818
Insurance
69,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,87,280
EMI@47,013/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR iMT

₹21.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,97,816
RTO
1,93,782
Insurance
69,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,62,072
EMI@46,471/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT

₹21.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,97,816
RTO
1,93,782
Insurance
69,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,62,072
EMI@46,471/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,717
RTO
2,08,672
Insurance
84,931
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,820
EMI@47,734/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT

₹22.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,717
RTO
2,08,672
Insurance
84,931
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,20,820
EMI@47,734/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic(DCT) 6STR

₹23.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,80,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,06,492
EMI@49,576/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹22.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,80,900
RTO
2,14,090
Insurance
86,925
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,82,415
EMI@49,058/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) A Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6STR

₹23.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,85,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,11,492
EMI@49,683/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX (O) A Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7STR

₹23.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,85,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,11,492
EMI@49,683/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT

₹23.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,71,226
RTO
2,11,123
Insurance
75,016
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,57,865
EMI@50,680/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT

₹23.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,71,226
RTO
2,11,123
Insurance
75,016
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,57,865
EMI@50,680/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 7 STR

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,82,492
EMI@53,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis X-Line Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6 STR

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,82,492
EMI@53,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Carens Clavis GTX Plus Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) 6STR

₹24.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,56,900
RTO
2,31,690
Insurance
93,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,82,492
EMI@53,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Carens Clavis Alternatives

Toyota Innova Crysta

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18.85 - 25.67 Lakhs
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MG Hector Plus

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