|Engine
|1482 cc
|Mileage
|15.95 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, equipped with a Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹16.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Carens Clavis deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.95 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT is available in 7 colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.
The Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT is powered by a 1482 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 158 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Carens Clavis's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder priced between ₹10.95 Lakhs - 19.76 Lakhs.
The Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Rear Reading Lamp, AM/FM Radio, Heater and Cruise Control.