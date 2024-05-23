Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 features that sets it apart from Brezza, Nexon, Sonet, Venue

XUV 3XO, the latest SUV from the Mahindra stable, promises to shake up the sub-compact segment in coming days with more than 50,000 units booked within the first hour. While bookings essentially do not translate into sales numbers, the carmaker expects XUV 3XO to have a better luck than the model it replaces - the XUV300. The segment is currently dominated by models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon . However, Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with several features that its rivals, which also include the likes of Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue, do not have. Here is a look at five unique features Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with.

Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV, which rivals the likes of Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon in the segment, was launched in India in March at a starting

Panoramic sunroof

Sub-compact SUVs in India are usually offered with electric sunroof which span a part of the car's roof. A sunroof, one of the most sought-after features among Indian car-buyers, has been taken to the next level in the XUV 3XO. Mahindra went a step ahead of its rivals to offer a full-size sunroof which the carmaker likes to call ‘skyroof’. It helps the cabin of the SUV to have a more airy feel to it compared to its rivals.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda WR-V 2024 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs View Details Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

ADAS technology

Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) has so far been a feature that was offered only in bigger cars. XUV 3XO is the first model in its segment to get level 2 ADAS technology for a safer drive. The features include blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking and more. The SUV also gets safety features like electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, six airbags and 360 degree camera.

Widest choice of engines

Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with three choices of engines. There is a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged version of the same unit and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. None of its rivals offer such wide variety of powertrain. The engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Biggest alloy wheels

The XUV 3XO SUV comes with bigger alloy wheels compared to all its rivals. Mahindra has equipped the SUV with 17-inch alloy wheels. All other sub-compact SUVs in India are offered with 16-inch or smaller-sized alloy wheels.

Dual-zone climate control

Mahindra has also equipped the XUV 3XO with features like dual-zone climate control. The feature could prove to be a blessing during summer heat in India. The feature can also be controlled through Mahindra's dedicated app that offers connected car technology for XUV 3XO.

First Published Date: