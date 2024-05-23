Kia Seltos Recalled In Australia Due To Faulty Curtain Airbags

Kia Australia has issued a recall involving 292 examples of the Seltos SUV due to an issue with the curtain airbags. In a statement, Kia said that the side curtain airbags on the affected units of the Seltos could inflate without being triggered by a crash. The issue has been attributed to a manufacturing defect that could end up distracting the driver leading to the risk of injury or death.

The recall notice from Kia Australia read, “Due to a manufacturing defect, the side curtain airbag may inflate without warning. Inadvertent inflation of the airbag may lead to driver distraction and increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants."

The Australian-spec Kia Seltos is exported from South Korea and gets different engine options over the Indian version

Kia further said that owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred Kia dealership to schedule an appointment to have the curtain airbags inspected and replaced, free of charge.

The Kia Seltos affected by the recall were manufactured in 2023 and is specific to the facelifted model. The Aussie-spec Seltos is offered with the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 148 bhp and 180 Nm of peak torque. There is also the 1.6-litre turbo petrol motor producing 196 bhp and 265 Nm. The 2.0-litre motor is paired with a CVT automatic unit, while the turbo petrol is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The latter also gets Active All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The Kia Seltos for Australia is exported from the automaker’s South Korean plant.

The Seltos was previously recalled in South Korea in September 2020 when 2,465 units of the SUV were affected. The recalled models were sold between October 25, 2019, and August 25, 2020. The recall required the vehicles to be fitted with an antitheft locking mechanism in the steering wheel column shaft to meet Australian Design Rules

