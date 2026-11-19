Mercedes-Benz , despite introducing the massive hyperscreen in its multiple models, believes that it went too far with the digital screens. With customers seeking real, physical buttons over digital screens for various functionalities in their cars, Mercedes-Benz is now changing its strategy. The German luxury car marque is bringing back physical buttons in some of its models. However, the screens won't disappear completely.

The auto company was among the first in the industry to embrace screen-heavy interiors, but the brand now believes that it went too far. During a recent interaction on Reddit, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius admitted that replacing physical controls with touchscreens was not necessarily the best way to design a modern car interior. After years of moving toward increasingly digital cabins, the automaker is now bringing back buttons and switches in places where they make more sense.

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Mercedes-Benz CEO believes the shift toward touchscreen interfaces was largely driven by the industry's move toward digital technology. The digital screens gave the carmakers more flexibility, allowing them to add a wider number of features and more functionalities into a single screen, and update the in-car experience over time. “We basically just moved on with the times. It became a trend more and more for cars to become more digital, which played a part in us adding more functions to our models," Mercedes-Benz CEO said.

However, he also accepted that physical buttons have their advantages over the digital screens. His comment comes at a time when car buyers across the world are showing growing interest towards physical buttons over digital screens. The digital screens may bring a modern and futuristic look to the cabin, enhancing the premium vibe, but the physical buttons and dials are more practical, less attention heavy, allowing the drivers to focus more on the road. This is why, several automakers like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz have decided to bring back the physical buttons to their cars.

Källenius pointed that several Mercedes-Benz cars introduced or updated recently, put more emphasis on physical controls. These models include the GLS, GLE, S-Class, GLC EV, and GLB EV. The company is also bringing back physical buttons in several other upcoming cars.

The top official didn't specify which models will get the physical buttons though. Also, he revealed that Mercedes-Benz isn't ready yet to abandon digital interfaces completely. Instead, the OEM wants to strike a better balance between traditional controls and newer ways of interacting with a vehicle. “Simply turning back the clock is not the right approach. I think we can all agree that new ways of interacting with the car must continue to be created... moving towards digital controls felt right and, for the most part, still feels like the right thing to do in terms of developing modern-day cars," said Källenius.

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