This Lamborghini-based street-legal race car will see only nine examples built

The Zyrus Strada LP1200 can be personalized as per the requirements of the customers with varying options for trim and colour.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 11:25 AM
Norway-based Zyus Engineering has unveiled its street-legal track car Zyrus Strada LP1200 which comes based on the Lamborghini Huracán Evo. The company will build only nine examples of this ultimate road car, and the first customer delivery is expected early July, while the second car is already in production and the third one is due for early next year.

The Strada LP1200 is true to its Lamborghini DNA with each donor car being carefully disassembled and reimagined. More than 600 bespoke parts have been replaced, modified and strengthened, including all carbon fiber body panels, carbon ceramic disks, Öhlins TTX suspension and bespoke forged wheels as well as inconel manifold and titanium exhaust system.

(Also read | Lamborghini Huracan achieves production milestone of 20,000 units)

The Zyrus Strada LP1200 can be personalized as per the requirements of the customers with varying options for trim and colour while retaining the daily drive functions such as air conditioning and entertainment. The seats of the hyper car have been handstitched in leather with carbon back shell and optional race harnesses, with half roll cage installed.

Enhancing the track feel of drivers, the electronic ‘Smart Dash’ control system of the Strada LP1200 can control the horsepower options via a smartphone app. The vehicle has been proven to be a hyper-fast machine with Zyrus having completed over 16,000 km on legendary race tracks such as Spa-Francorchamps, with a 2:20m lap time on a track day. On the Nürburgring, the Strada LP1200 achieved a 6:48m full lap time on a track day.

The track car has also partaken in two full race seasons in the Norwegian Extreme GT Championship, taking the overall Championship title in September 2020 and runner up in 2021.

Zyrus is also offering its customers a bespoke ‘Owner Driver Package’ with options of logistical support, racing, professional coaching, private track events, track-side support as well as servicing options.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Huracán Evo Lamborghini
