|Engine
|5204 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Huracan Evo RWD, equipped with a V10 90° IDS, 40 valves and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.67 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Huracan Evo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Huracan Evo RWD is available in 14 colour options: Bianco Canopus, Grigio Lynx, Bianco Monocerus, Rosso Mars, Bianco Icarus, Arancio Borealis, Verde Mantis, Grigio Nimbus, Nero Nemesis, Grigio Titans, Blu Sideris, Verde Selvans, Giallo Inti, Nero Granatus.
The Huracan Evo RWD is powered by a 5204 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 602 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 600 Nm @ 6500 rpm of torque.
In the Huracan Evo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica priced ₹4.04 Cr.
The Huracan Evo RWD has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.