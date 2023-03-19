In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Portofino and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Portofino Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD. Portofino: 3855 cc engine, 8.8 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Portofino vs Huracan Evo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Portofino
|Huracan evo
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.5 Cr
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|Mileage
|8.8 kmpl
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3855 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10