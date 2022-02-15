In 2026 when choosing between the Lamborghini Huracan Evo and McLaren GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD, McLaren GT Price starts at Rs. 3.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. GT: 3994 cc engine, 7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Huracan Evo vs GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Huracan evo
|Gt
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|McLaren
|Price
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|₹ 3.72 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5204 cc
|3994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|10
|8