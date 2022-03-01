HT Auto
Lamborghini India delivers its first Huracan EVO RWD model in Meghalaya

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD is all set to hit the roads of Meghalaya, making it the first northeastern state to receive the delivery of the sports car.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 11:00 AM
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD
Lamborghini India has delivered its first Huracan EVO RWD model in the state of Meghalaya. The super sports car model is also the country's first to come in Ad Personam colour, Rosso Efesto. Head of Lamborghini India Sharad Agarwal said the automaker is beyond happy to deliver its first Huracan in the northeast region of India.

“Over the last few years we have witnessed consistent growth in our volumes from non-metro cities," he added. 

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD features a V10 engine that powers the rear wheels. It generates a maximum power of 448kW at 8,000 rpm. It can sprint to the speed of 100 kmph from stationary in mere 3.3 seconds and offers a top speed of 325 kmph. The super sports car comes with three drive modes namely Strada, Corsa, and Sport and a host of customisation options for inside and outside through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme.

(Also read | Lamborghini Aventador likely to reenter production after devastating ship fire)

The interior of the Huracan EVO RWD offers advanced features such as an 8.4-inch touchscreen system that has been integrated with the centre console. Lamborghini uses leather, Alcantara and Carbon Skin, which is an innovative carbon-fibre material available exclusively from the premium automaker.

(Also read | Lamborghini Urus, Huracan STO among most honoured models from brand last year)

Agarwal shared that one of the key strategies of Lamborghini India is to reach customers with an aspiration to own these sports cars irrespective of geographies or segments. “Our initiative, ‘Lamborghini in Your City’ is a program curated to provide unique experiential drives in non-metro cities where Lamborghini enthusiasts are able to enjoy the driving performance of our super sports cars and the exclusive lifestyle that the world of Lamborghini brings to them. Non-metro cities are one of the fastest emerging markets for Lamborghini and we will continue to invest in creating experiences for our customers in these markets to expand our reach further," he stated.

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini India Lamborghini Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Lamborghini Huracan
