In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari Roma Price starts at Rs. 3.76 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8. Roma: 3855 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Roma vs Urus Performante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roma
|Urus performante
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.76 Cr
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|7.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3855 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8