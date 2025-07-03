Ferrari Amalfi revealed globally with 640 hp, will replace Roma

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its latest grand touring machine—the Amalfi—which steps in to replace the Roma as the brand's most accessible offering in the GT category. While the two models share a common platform, the Amalfi arrives with noticeable advancements in performance, aerodynamics, and design, creating a more refined and dynamic driving experience.

Also Read : Ferrari 12Cilindri unveiled in India, gets a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 with 819 bhp

Performance: More Power, Sharper Acceleration

Under the hood, the Amalfi carries forward Ferrari’s proven 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, several enhancements have been made to boost its output to 640 horsepower—20 hp more than the Roma—while peak torque remains at 760 Nm. A lighter camshaft, trimmed by 1.3 kg, allows for quicker engine response and higher revs, particularly in the upper gears. It also benefits from an ECU setup borrowed from the 12Cilindri model, optimizing engine behaviour across the rev range.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Ferrari Roma 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.76 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ferrari 12Cilindri 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 10 Cr Alert Me When Launched Ferrari Purosangue SUV 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.50 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari 812 6496 cc 6496 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.20 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Portofino 3855 cc 3855 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.50 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari F8 Tributo 3902.0 cc 3902.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.02 Cr Compare View Offers

These mechanical tweaks result in brisker acceleration figures: the Amalfi goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker than the Roma), and hits 200 km/h in 9 seconds. Its top speed remains unchanged at 320 km/h.

Ferrari says that all the body panels on the Amalfi are new.

Design: Sharper Looks, Improved Aero

While the silhouette of the Amalfi preserves the classic GT profile of the Roma—with flush door handles and 20-inch wheels—the exterior has been substantially reworked. Aside from the glass area, every body panel is new. Up front, the grille design has been reshaped, taking cues from the Purosangue SUV. A black strip connects the slim LED headlamps, while newly designed ducts help direct airflow to the twin turbos and cut down drag. A redesigned active rear wing contributes up to 110 kg of downforce.

Ferrari has brought back the buttons, which is a good thing.

Cabin: Blending Tech with Tradition

Inside, the Amalfi features a redesigned floating center console milled from solid aluminium. It houses the gear selector, a wireless charging pad, and additional controls. A new 10.25-inch landscape-oriented infotainment screen replaces the earlier vertical unit, offering support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passenger display remains at 8.8 inches, while the digital driver display has been slightly reduced to 15.2 inches.

Perhaps most notably, Ferrari has returned to physical buttons on the steering wheel—including the iconic red engine start/stop button—replacing the touch-sensitive controls used in the Roma. Rear seats continue to be part of the package, making the Amalfi a true 2+2 GT.

Until Ferrari introduces a convertible variant of the Amalfi, the Roma Spider will continue to be available. As for the name, it draws inspiration from Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast—an ode to elegance, charm, and timeless beauty.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: