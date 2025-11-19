HT Auto
Hardik Pandya gets his Urus SE custom wrapped in Matte Grey

Hardik Pandya gets his Urus SE custom wrapped in Matte Grey

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2025, 10:01 am
  • Hardik Pandya has restyled his Lamborghini Urus SE with a matte grey wrap and larger dark alloys, giving the super-SUV a stealthier, more refined look.

Lamborghini Urus SE
Hardik Pandya has customised the Lamborghini Urus SE to give it a more subtle shade.
Lamborghini Urus SE
Hardik Pandya has customised the Lamborghini Urus SE to give it a more subtle shade.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has reworked the look of his recently acquired Lamborghini Urus SE, giving the SUV a dramatically different personality. The vehicle, which arrived in his garage finished in Lamborghini’s bright Giallo Auge yellow, has now surfaced in Bengaluru wearing a matte grey wrap, giving the SUV a completely new character.

Customised for a subdued identity

Revealed on social media, the matte grey finish turns the high-visibility yellow into a far more muted and subtle shade. The wrap is accompanied by a change in wheels as well: the stock 21-inch gun-metal alloys appear to have been swapped out for darker 22-inch multi-spoke units.

Together, the satin-like grey surface and the larger black wheels lend Pandya’s Urus SE a more deliberate, menacing stance, which is less flamboyant, more mean. The transformation signals a clear pivot in the cricketer’s visual preferences.

Also Read : Cricketer ⁠Rohit Sharma trades in his old Urus for the new Lamborghini Urus SE

What kind of performance does the Urus SE pack?

The mechanical package of the Urus SE remains untouched. The SUV continues with its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a plug-in hybrid system and a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Key performance figures remain as follows:

  • Combined output: 800 hp and 950 Nm
  • Electric-only range: 60 km
  • Pure EV top speed: 130 kmph
  • 0–100 kmph: 3.4 seconds
  • Overall top speed: 312 kmph

The eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel-drive layout, torque vectoring, and active differentials, core to the Urus SE’s capability, continue unchanged.

Related watch: Lamborghini Urus SE walkaround: A SUV that makes a fashion statement

Pandya’s automotive taste

For Pandya, whose garage already includes vehicles such as the Range Rover Sport SV and Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, the muted makeover aligns with a shift toward more understated but high-impact styling. The recently acquired Lamborghini Urus SE has been priced at 4.57 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Celebrities and sportspersons usually personalise their Urus SE's to give them a personal touch. It is a trend visible among luxury-performance owners not just in India but also overseas.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2025, 10:01 am IST
